DENTON, N.C. (WGHP) — A suspect in a bullet-laden standoff at a home in Denton, North Carolina, died Wednesday night after a shooting that also injured two people, including a sheriff’s deputy, according to the Davidson County Sheriff’s Office.

Authorities said Gideon Mason, 59, was shot and killed by deputies and that the deputy and victim of the initial shooting were recovering from their injuries, authorities said.

The standoff began after authorities got a 911 call shortly after 9 p.m. Wednesday about a shooting at a home in the Denton area. As emergency officials responded, investigators found that shots had been fired and someone in a home had been hit.

When deputies arrived, multiple rounds were fired at them as they were setting up positions at the scene. One of the shots hit a deputy who was taken to the hospital by AirCare.

Davidson County Sheriff Richie Simmons said deputies were met with “heavy gunfire” and immediately sealed off the area. Multiple North Carolina law enforcement agencies responded to the scene to assist.

Officials shared a Facebook post asking residents to shelter in place and secure their doors and windows because of a “very active” situation in the area of Ebel Church Road and M H Drive. Deputies, EMS and troopers were in the area up to three miles from the scene.

Investigators said the suspect continued to fire at officers as he tried to get away by changing locations several times during the night.

Simmons estimated that the suspect fired about 200 rounds at officers, leaving them with tens of thousands of dollars worth of damaged equipment.

“Emergency services had their drone, which is worth approximately $18,000,” he said. “He shot that from the sky and also shot down the Davidson County drone. This guy was purposefully trying to destroy everything we had.”

The North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation was called in to investigate.