Suspect struck woman with gun, fired into floor of home: Robeson County deputies

ROBESON COUNTY, NC (WBTW) – A man is wanted and facing several charges following an incident Saturday.

Deputies responded to Locklear Road Saturday morning to a domestic and weapons violation, the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release.

Deputies were reportedly told that a suspect entered a home with a gun and shot into the floor. The suspect also allegedly struck a woman with a gun and attempted to force a woman to leave with him. The RCSO said the home had victims that range from 8 to 77 years old.

Paul Locklear Jr., 34, of Red Springs is wanted and has been charged with first degree burglary, second degree kidnapping, discharging a weapon within enclosure inciting fear, possession of firearm by a convicted felon, assault with a deadly weapon, misdemeanor assault with a deadly weapon in the presence of a minor, misdemeanor assault on a female, misdemeanor assault with a deadly weapon and injury to personal property, according to the RCSO.

Anyone with information about the case or whereabouts of Locklear is asked to contact Robeson County Sheriff Office at (910) 671-3170 or (910) 671-3100 or email sheriff@robesoncoso.org.

