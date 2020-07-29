Suspect wanted after 4-year-old shot in Lumberton

LUMBERTON, N.C. (WBTW) — A suspect is wanted after a four-year-old was shot in Lumberton Tuesday night.

According to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office, a four-year-old was shot on EagleWood Loop around 10:00 p.m. The child’s injuries are believed to be non-life-threatening.

The child was shot while inside a home and a second home was also shot into, deputies said.

Da’Vern Jaquan Inman, 19, of Orrum is wanted in connection with a shooting. The suspect(s) was last seen in a burgundy Dodge SUV “displaying 30 tags towards Lumberton on Hwy 41 North,” deputies said.

Inman is wanted for assault with a deadly weapon, two counts of discharging a weapon into an occupied dwelling, two counts of felony conspiracy, and injury to personal property.

Sheriff Burnis Wilkins said multiple shootings involving two groups from the Alamac Road and Mac D. Road in the Lumberton and Orrum areas have happened in recent months.

Innocent people were injured, including two other children, and a lack of eyewitnesses have hindered the investigations, Wilkins said. Anyone with information is asked to call 910-671-3140 or 910-671-3170.

