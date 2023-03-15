NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) — A man using the name Lucas Rockefeller and claiming to be wealthy has been arrested by Craven County deputies as a suspected con artist.

Officials said they received complaints on March 11 about a man who was spending large amounts of money at businesses in New Bern. Investigators said they were able to identify at least one person who was the victim of financial card fraud.

Later that day, Luke James Greenwood, of Manhattan, New York, was identified and found at CarolinaEast Medical Center, where he was getting help for a heart condition. He faces charges of obtaining property by false pretense and identity theft.

According to authorities, Greenwood has used the aliases of Richard Peterson, Rich Rockefeller, Lucas Rockefeller, Lewis Wilderman and Larry Niemans. Officials said he was born in Canada and has addresses in California, Florida, Nevada, New York and North Carolina.

He was taken to the Craven County Confinement Facility under a $1 million bond pending further investigation.

Anyone who thinks they might have been conned by Greenwood’s is asked to call the sheriff’s office at 252-636-6632.