‘Suspected homicide’: Police investigate discovery of missing Savannah teen’s remains

CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WSAV) – Remains found in a wooded area in Chatham County less than two weeks ago have been identified as those of a missing Savannah teen.
According to the Chatham County Police Department (CCPD), autopsy results on Thursday confirmed the remains discovered off of Oriole Drive are those of 15-year-old Donald Jones.
Detectives are investigating the case as a suspected homicide.
Donald was reported missing on Monday, Sept. 21, two days after the remains were found by people walking to a pond.
At the time of the discovery, CCPD’s preliminary analysis indicated the remains were likely of a male who had a previous, serious head injury he would’ve sought medical treatment for.
Meanwhile, the Savannah Police Department’s missing person alert indicated Donald had a scar on his forehead.
The Georgia Bureau of Investigation continues to test to determine the teen’s exact cause of death.
Anyone with information can call CCPD detectives at 912-651-4701. If wishing to remain anonymous and qualify for a possible cash reward, call CrimeStoppers at 912-234-2020.
