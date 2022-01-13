Suspected porch pirate arrested after leading South Carolina officers on short chase

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A suspected porch pirate was arrested Wednesday following a brief vehicle pursuit in North Charleston.

Officers with the North Charleston Police Department’s Intelligence Policing Unit were investigating reports of someone stealing packages.

They later caught up with the suspect, Maurice Jerome Simmons, and attempted a traffic stop, but Simmons took off.

The chase came to an end after Simmons crashed his car into another vehicle. The impact caused his car to overturn at the intersection of Spruill and Carlton Avenues.

Police said the stolen packages were found in the trunk of Simmons’ car. All of them have been returned to their owners.

Simmons is charged with four counts of larceny, failure to stop for blue lights, and driving under suspension.