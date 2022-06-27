DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Two Durham police officers fired shots late Sunday after people were “actively shooting” from two vehicles while driving through a crime scene, police said.

It happened as officers were investigating a different shooting that happened just before 10 p.m. Sunday near the 1000 block of Worth Street. It led police to block off an area near Elm and East Main Street. Police said the vehicles that drove into the crime scene fled.

No officers were hurt in the incidents, police said. The officers involved in the shooting were placed on administrative leave with pay, which is standard procedure, authorities said.

Police said they did not find a victim but did locate an unoccupied car near Elm and East Main Street that had been hit by gunfire.

“The North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation has been notified and DPD’s Criminal Investigations Division and Professional Standards Division are conducting investigations into the incident,” officials said in a statement.

Anyone with information is asked to call 919-560-4440 ext. 29322 or Crime Stoppers at 919-683-1200.