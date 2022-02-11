Suspended North Carolina teacher under investigation for sexual misconduct, SBI confirms

MOUNT GILEAD, N.C. (WGHP) — A Montgomery County teacher who was suspended after a loaded gun and ammunition were found in his desk is under investigation by the SBI.

The SBI confirms that on Jan. 28, 2022, they were contacted by the Troy Police Department to investigation allegations of sexual misconduct involving Jason Matthew Hensley, 47.

This is an ongoing investigation.

This request by the Troy Police Department predates the search of Hensley’s classroom on Feb. 5, where guns, ammunition, knives were allegedly confiscated from Hensley’s classroom.

Officials have not confirmed if the investigation is what prompted the search.

A release from the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office says deputies were called to investigate reports of a teacher having a gun in their classroom by the superintendent of Montgomery County Schools.

Hensley was a reserve officer, according to Mount Gilead police. He had previously been a full-time officer but requested to step down to reserve status to take the school position. However, the weapon found on campus was not a police-issued service weapon, and the school is not in his sworn jurisdiction according to the Mount Gilead Police Department.

Despite that, the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Department stated that the presence of the gun in a classroom “did not meet the elements of being illegal” even if it was in violation of Montgomery County School District policies.

The Montgomery County School System confirmed that he has been suspended without pay pending further disciplinary action. They also told FOX8 they cannot discuss personnel issues until they’re completed.

“The school system is devastated by this serious breach of trust,” the school district writes.

As more details of this investigation are released, updates will be provided.