FORT BRAGG, N.C. (WNCN) — Two people were sent to a hospital after they were injured when an SUV crashed through a gate at Fort Bragg and then into a building over the weekend, officials said.

The incident happened at about 8:50 p.m. Saturday when an SUV crashed through the closed outbound gate at Gate 6, according to a statement given Monday from Fort Bragg officials.

The vehicle then crashed into a building, the statement said. A witness said the building hit was one used by troops to control the gate area.

The crash happened at the Canopy access control point, which was still closed as of late Monday afternoon.

One person was released from Womack Army Medical Center, but another person still there is stable, the statement said.

The Canopy access control point at 1017 Canopy Lane will be closed until repairs are made.