SWAT standoff ends at SC residence after suspect shoots self, deputies say

GREER, S.C. (WSPA) – A standoff in Greer has ended after several hours of attempted negotiation Saturday with a suspect between Greenville County Deputies and SWAT officials.

A call was received at about 8:30 p.m. that a woman had been shot, deputies say.

According to Greenville County Sheriff’s Office, the woman was shot with what is believed to be a pellet gun at a residence on Suber Rd. in Greer.

The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office said the victim is okay and safe.

They say after several hours of attempted negotiation, the suspect took his own life with a self- inflicted gunshot wound.

An autopsy will be performed by the Greenville County Coroner’s Office.

