‘Taliban’ written on property of South Carolina business for second time

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA)- The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a vandalism incident at Upstate Granite Solutions, and it isn’t the first time.

In September, Upstate Granite Solutions set up a memorial with a representation of the twin towers and the words “Never Forget”, to honor the victims of 9/11.

“As a company, we are very patriotic,” owner Paul Nichols said. “We are proud supporters of our veterans, of our law enforcement.”

The morning after 9/11, Nichols said strange symbols and the word “Taliban” were found written in spray paint on the memorial. It was cleaned off, but Nichols said law enforcement was never able to figure out who was responsible.

“Unfortunately, those leads never just did not turn any specific suspects up,” Nichols said.

Fast forward to early Saturday morning when the same messaging was found on the businesses’ fence – a sentence with vulgar language saying something along the lines of “Never forget who won, the Taliban.”

The sheriff’s office said deputies are investigating what they call “malicious damage” after an unknown suspect walked up after parking nearby and spray-painted the fence at 2:30 a.m.

“Now we understand this person’s message, and it’s not one we are agreeable to and one we’re in great opposition to,” Nichols said.

Nichols says he’s tired of the disrespect and is determined to work with law enforcement to hold someone accountable.

“We’re not gonna back down just because this person is back at it, doesn’t mean we’re gonna step back,” he said. “We’re not gonna back down from what we want to support and what are our flag stands for, one nation under God. We are we’re going to unify around that, and I think the overwhelming majority of our community is going to rally around us as well.”.