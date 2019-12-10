Tampa police asking $200K for doughnut duct taped to wall after banana sells for $120K at art show

TAMPA (WFLA) — The Tampa Police Department had fun mocking a banana ‘art piece’ that sold for over $100,000 in Miami last week with a display of their own.
“Tampa’s finest piece of art work is on display at Tampa Police Department,” they posted to their Facebook page. “The city’s most elite artist, Chief Brian Dugan, called this a ‘one of a kind’ piece.”
The asking price starts at $200,000.
The department is having a go at the banana duct taped to a wall ‘art work’ having sold for $120K at a Miami art show last week.
Maybe TPD isn’t joking. Perhaps, it’s a smart move trying to capitalize on the taped food trend.
