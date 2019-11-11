Tanker fire, fuel spill shuts down major SC intersection

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) — A raging tanker fire caused by a crash blocked traffic at a busy Spartanburg intersection.

Firefighters and law enforcement responded to the fire near the intersection of Reidville and East Blackstock Road early Monday morning.

Long after the flames were out, drivers are still being re-routed in that area.

The intersection is expected to remain closed most of the day.

Spartanburg Fire Marshal Will Smart said the tanker was filled with 8,700 gallons of fuel when it was in a crash that caused the fire.

Officials estimate half the fuel, a combination of diesel and gas, leaked.

Spartanburg Fire Department said in a Facebook post that the tanker truck owner is determining how to pump off the remaining fuel and an environmental contractor will clean the soil and other contaminated areas.

No injuries were reported in the fire.

Smart also confirmed that no one was hurt in the crash prior to the tanker fire.

Just before 8:45 a.m. Monday, businesses beside the intersection remain closed as several agencies remain on the scene.

City of Spartanburg, Westview-Fairforest, North Spartanburg and Croft fire departments responded to the tanker fire.

Spartanburg County Emergency Management, HAZMAT, S.C. Department of Transportation, police and sheriff’s deputies are also on scene.

Drivers are asked to avoid the area.