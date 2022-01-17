Tax cut, school funding, infrastructure to highlight Gov. McMaster’s State of the State speech

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster is set to brag about his accomplishments and lay out his goals for 2022 on Wednesday at his annual State of the State speech before the General Assembly.

McMaster will speak at 7 p.m. to both senators and representatives in the South Carolina House chamber. His speech will likely hit familiar themes made in his budget request to lawmakers earlier this month and public appearances last year.

Those items include cutting the state’s top income tax bracket from 7% to 6% over five years, changing the formula the state uses to fund public schools and spending $500 million to repair and upgrade local water and sewer systems.

Much of the extra money in this year’s budget comes from federal COVID-19 relief money.

McMaster will also likely mention achievements he is proud of from last year including a new law that bans most abortions in the state which has been suspending as the courts review its constitutionality and a law allowing veterans or their dependents who use GI Bill education benefits to be charged in-state tuition.

The governor’s speech will be carried live on SCETV and streamed on its website and app.