MATTHEWS, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Hundreds waited in line for hours to share their condolences, heartbreak and memories of late WBTV meteorologist Jason Myers with family Friday evening.

Myers and pilot Chip Tayag lost their lives in a horrific helicopter crash Tuesday along I-77.

The visitation for Myers’s family was between 5 p.m. and 8 p.m. at Carmel Baptist Church in Matthews. The massive crowd that showed up pushed the viewing an hour longer than expected.

Some traveled as far away as Kentucky and Virginia to pay their respects.

“He just had such a big personality and met so many different people,” explained Mercy Church Pastor Jack Greer.

Myers and his family started to attend Mercy two years ago, but Jason’s impact on the congregation was almost instantaneous.

Greer said the biggest takeaway was how Jason lived every day like it was his last and rooted himself in Jesus.

“We can leave each day like it’s our last. I think Jason lived that way. You can see the impact that he had on people’s lives, and his kids and his wife will be forever changed by the time they spent with him,” he said.

Fox 8 News chief meteorologist Van Denton came from the Piedmont-Triad to attend Friday’s visitation. He employed Myers as an intern after Jason showed a passion for meteorology. While his internship was two decades ago, he said one thing always stuck with him about Jason.

“He didn’t ever want to talk about the weather,” Denton said. “He only wanted to talk about his girlfriend, who became his wife. He loved her so much. That’s something that I remember so much.”

On Thursday, Jillian Myers made a Thanksgiving Day post online that reflected her 20 years of marriage with Jason.

“This Thanksgiving I am thankful that we do not grieve as those without hope. All our hope and comfort lies in knowing Jesus and that his resurrection proved that he overcame death. Because we know that to be true, we know that eternal life and the hope and joy it brings is Jason’s reality and the confidence of knowing that is what are walking in and what is upholding us.

“Giving thanks for this and almost 20 years of marriage and 4 beautiful children today. I married into a lovely family, and I am privileged to be reminded by their presence of how influential they were in helping him be the incredible person he was. He was like no other. My better half in every way. he loved me so incredibly well with every ounce of his being. So very much to give thanks for this Thanksgiving. We truly are experiencing the goodness of God today.”

Eric Thomas worked with Myers at WBTV until his retirement in 2021. He said that if anyone wanted to be like Jason, they would need to become a servant of Christ.

He said, “his character was unparalleled because of that.”

Myers’s funeral was held at 11 a.m. Saturday at Carmel Baptist Church in Matthews and was live-streamed for the public. The family had a private gravesite ceremony afterward.

Thomas stressed that while the community has rallied around the Myers and Tayag families now, they will need this same support in the months to come.

“What worries me is when everybody goes back to their lives,” Thomas said. “We have Christmas coming up, and everyone goes back to their lives. This family is going to be left alone. Jason’s family has been robbed of firsts. First dates, first cars, first engagements, first dances… they’re going to need support.”