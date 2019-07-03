Teen accused of murder in deadly shooting of 11-year-old girl in SC, police say

State - Regional
Posted: / Updated:

ANDERSON, SC (WSPA) – Anderson Police Department officials said a teen has been charged in regards to the shooting death of 11-year-old Ja’Naiya Scott last month.

During a news conference Wednesday morning, police said Stephen Braden Powell, 17, was arrested and charged with murder and four counts of attempted murder.

Powell has been scheduled to appear for a bond hearing at the Anderson City Jail at 2 p.m. Wednesday.

Scott and two others were shot at a home on West End Avenue around 1:30 a.m. on June 23.

News13’s sister station WSPA reported earlier that the coroner’s office said all victims were inside the home when someone started shooting from the outside.

Scott later died following the shooting.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

More trending stories

Dowloand Our News Apps

FREE News & Weather Apps

Get the StormTracker13 Weather App

Download Now:

Get the News13 News App

Download Now: