BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) — A teenager is facing attempted murder and assault charges after deputies said he became angry over a missing cell phone and shot two individuals at a Sangaree apartment.

Deputies with the Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office responded Sunday evening to a reported shooting at the Parkway Village Apartments and found two people with gunshot wounds.

Through an investigation, deputies learned the suspect — Quedellis Salters, Jr. — got angry when he could not find his cell phone and thought that someone had taken it, according to affidavits.

Documents indicate that a female was in a bedroom when Salters entered and shot her in the chest. He then allegedly shot another person in the hallway in the arm.

The mothers of both victims pleaded with Salters not to shoot, according to deputies. Both victims were taken to an area hospital by EMS. Their conditions are unknown.

The affidavit revealed that there were young children — approximately 5 years of age — in a bathroom when one of the bullets entered through the wall, but none of the children was struck.

When deputies arrived on the scene, they said that Salters walked up and “put his arms in front of him and made an excited utterance to deputies” stating that he was the one that shot the victims.