MONCKS CORNER, S.C. (WCBD) –- A teenager has been arrested in Florida and will face charges as an adult in connection to a double homicide in early March in the Berkeley County community of Sangaree.

An investigation led detectives to a 17-year-old from Ladson, according to Berkeley County Sheriff Duane Lewis. The teen was arrested on March 11 by the U.S. Marshal Service Florida Caribbean Regional Fugitive Task Force while in his hotel room at the Port Orlando Resort in Florida.

Deputies responded to an emergency call from the staff at the Brighton Park Emergency Room on March 2 for a possible shooting victim. Deputies found two people with gunshot wounds. One died at the hospital, the other was taken to Trident Medical Center and died the next morning.

Lewis said the teen is now facing two charges of possession of a weapon during a violent crime and will be charged as an adult. He is currently awaiting an extradition hearing from Florida.

The victims were previously identified by the Berkeley County Coroner’s Office as 15-year-old Malaki Trayvion Mazyck and 18-year-old Kenyon Johnson.

An investigation is ongoing.