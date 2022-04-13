RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – A shooting in east Raleigh on Tuesday night sent a teen boy to the hospital.

According to Raleigh police, the victim was shot in the head and is under the age of 18.

The shooting was reported at approximately 10 p.m. in the 1600-block of New Bern Avenue at Zack’s Grocery Mart.

The victim was transported from the scene to WakeMed hospital. Police said on Wednesday morning that the victim is still alive and remains in the hospital.

Authorities said a witness told investigators that they saw two people in a white SUV shoot at the teen but police have no further suspect information at this time.

The investigation into the shooting is ongoing.