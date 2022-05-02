CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A 16-year-old was arrested Friday and charged with the murder of a man found dead from “apparent trauma” near Albemarle Road Elementary School on April 21, according to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department.

Authorities said officers responded to a report of a suspicious person around 6:30 a.m. near the 7800 block of Riding Trail Road. The address is near the elementary school.

Officers said they found a person, identified as 20-year-old Malik Boyd, with apparent trauma. Boyd was pronounced dead on the scene.

A Queen City News crew on the scene reported that an entrance to the Albemarle Road Neighborhood Park and part of the elementary school’s parking lot were blocked off.

A 16-year-old was arrested on April 29 and interviewed by detectives. After the interview, CMPD said the teen was charged with first-degree murder.

Anyone with information is asked to call 704-432-TIPS to speak with a homicide detective or Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.