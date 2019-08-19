Teen charged after man shot while riding scooter in Lumberton

LUMBERTON, NC (WBTW) – A teenager has been charged after a man was shot while riding a scooter in Lumberton.

Lumberton police say a 20-year-old man was riding a scooter around 6:53 p.m. on Sunday in the area of 800 East 1st Street when he reportedly heard gunshots over his shoulder. The man then reportedly looked back and saw someone fire a handgun towards him, and he was struck in his shoulder.

The man rode the scooter to a home on South Sycamore Street and called 911, according to Lumberton police. Officers arrived and found the man with a gunshot wound to the shoulder. He was taken to Southeastern Regional Medical Center with injuries not believed to be life-threatening, and was treated and released.

Police say a possible suspect was located. The 15-year-old has been charged with assault with a deadly weapon “on a petition.” Police say they aren’t allowed to release the suspect’s information because of his age.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Lumberton Police Department at 910-671-3845.

