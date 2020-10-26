Teen found shot to death on rural South Carolina road

JENKINSVILLE, S.C. (AP) — Authorities say a 17-year-old has been found shot to death beside his car on a rural South Carolina highway.

Fairfield County investigators say Trevis Boyd Jr. was shot several times and was declared dead when he was found Saturday night on the ground near his car beside state Highway 215 in Jenkinsville.

An autopsy has been scheduled for Tuesday as Fairfield County deputies continue to investigate the killing.

Boyd was a senior at Richard Winn Academy and the private school is asking for prayers as teachers and students return for classes Tuesday.

LATEST HEADLINES: