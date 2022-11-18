RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A Raleigh police officer was hit head-on and a juvenile has been charged following a crash on Wednesday night.

At approximately 9:51 p.m., the Raleigh Police Department responded to a three-vehicle wreck involving a Raleigh police officer on Poole Road near Donald Ross Drive in east Raleigh.

Officers on scene confirmed that the officer was transported to WakeMed Raleigh with non-life-threatening injuries.

A Raleigh police car is struck in a head-on collision. (Virgil Price/CBS 17)

A male juvenile driver was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

On Thursday afternoon, police said the juvenile male was charged with driving while intoxicated, felony serious injury by vehicle, reckless driving, no operator’s license, failure to wear a seatbelt and expired registration.

The preliminary investigation indicates that two of the vehicles collided head-on.

Police said Thursday that they are unable to provide the status of those who were hospitalized after the wreck. Raleigh police have also declined to release the identity of the officer involved.