FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Fayetteville Mayor Mitch Colvin confirmed to CBS 17 Saturday that the victim in a deadly shooting on Friday night was a city councilwoman’s daughter.

Shortly before 7 p.m. on Friday, officers responded to the 2000 block of Maitland Drive in reference to a shooting. Police said the victim, a 15-year-old girl, suffered from a single gunshot wound inside a home and died at the scene.

The shooting happened in a neighborhood in western Fayetteville just off Cliffdale Road near U.S. 401.

Police said the individuals involved were juveniles and knew each other.

Colvin confirmed that the victim was the daughter of Councilwoman Courtney Banks-McLaughlin.

He released a statement about the death, calling it a “tragic loss.”

“We’re all heartbroken to hear about the tragic loss of our colleague’s daughter. Our thoughts and prayers are with Councilwoman Banks-McLaughlin and her family,” Colvin told CBS 17.

Police said Friday night that they were questioning a person at the scene. Police have not released the name of the victim.

Homicide detectives are still investigating the incident, police said Saturday afternoon.