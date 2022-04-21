CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A teenager is dead following a shooting in north Charlotte Wednesday night, according to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police.

The victim has been identified as 19-year-old Aveon Baker.

Authorities said the shooting occurred at about 8:20 p.m. Wednesday in the 9900 block of Northlake Centre Parkway — a Wendy’s parking lot.

Police said officers were called to the area for an assault with a deadly weapon. As officers arrived, they found a young man who had been shot. Baker was pronounced dead at the scene.