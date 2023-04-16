BUNN, N.C. (WNCN) — A teenager training to get his pilot’s license was taken to a hospital after a small aircraft crash in Franklin County Saturday afternoon, officials said.

The incident was reported just after 3 p.m. at Crooked Creek Airport at 66 Swetts Drive, north of Zebulon, according to Franklin County Emergency Management.

The crash happened as the 16-year-old pilot lost control of the glider while trying to land, officials said.

But, the teen’s glider hit another aircraft on the ground.

Both aircraft had moderate damage.

The teen pilot was taken to WakeMed for treatment but is expected to recover.

The North Carolina State Highway Patrol was at the scene along with the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office.