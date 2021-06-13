Teen swimmer dies after being struck by lightning on Georgia’s Tybee Island

TYBEE ISLAND, Ga. (WCBD) – A teenage girl has died after being struck by lightning Saturday while swimming near Tybee Island.

The Tybee Island Police Department received a 911 call just after 2:30 p.m. regarding a female swimmer who had possibly been struck by lightning while swimming in the ocean near 17th Street.

The 15-year-old swimmer had already been removed from the beach and was undergoing cardiopulmonary resuscitation from fire and lifeguard personnel when officers arrived. She was taken to a nearby hospital where she was pronounced dead.

The girl had been visiting Tybee Island from Alabama.

“The men and women of the city of Tybee Island are deeply saddened by the loss of this young woman, and our hearts remain with her family and friends,” the city said.