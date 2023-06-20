GREENWOOD COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) — State authorities are investigating an officer-involved shooting in Greenwood County that ended with a teenager facing weapons charges after running from officers.

The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division is investigating the June 13 shooting, which happened after Greenwood police were called to the area of Parker Avenue and Jordan Street and found the 17-year-old male armed with a handgun.

Police said the teenager ran from officers as they approached him. Shots were fired during the pursuit, but no one was hurt and the teen got away. Greenwood County deputies found him later hiding in a U-Haul trailer.

The teen is charged with possession of a handgun by an unlawful person under 18 and discharging a firearm in the city.

The SLED investigation requested by Greenwood police is standard protocol for an officer-involved shooting.

According to SLED, the incident is the 16th officer-involved shooting in South Carolina in 2023, and the first for Greenwood police. There were 32 officer-involved shootings in South Carolina in 2022.