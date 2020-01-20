Teen’s face slashed with razor after fight at NC middle school

*WARNING: Video and story may contain images and details some may consider disturbing.*

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTW) – Police are investigating after a teen’s face was slashed with a razor following a fight at a middle school in North Carolina.

WSOC-TV reports the incident happened at Martin Luther King, Jr. Middle School in the Charlotte, North Carolina area. The 15-year-old’s mother, Marina Pineda, told the television station through a translator her son needed 27 stitches.

Pineda said her son and another student were in a fight off-campus on January 10.

She also said on Thursday morning while on campus, both students began shoving each other and the other student pulled a razor.

Pineda also said a teacher told her one of the cuts her son received came within about an inch of an artery in the teen’s throat.

Both students were charged for the incident.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg school officials also told the station any student who violated the student code of conduct would be disciplined in accordance with that code.

Police are investigating, but generally don’t release information in cases where a juvenile is involved.

