Tenn. authorities searching for wanted fugitive, asking for public’s help

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL)- Authorities in Washington County, Tennessee are asking for the public’s help in finding a wanted fugitive after a reported carjacking in Greeneville.

According to the Washington County Sheriff’s Office, Tyler James Rogers, 26, ran from authorities Thursday after deputies attempted a traffic stop.

Rogers crashed on Cherokee Road and ran into a wood line.

Authorities said in a news release Friday, “He is believed to have been picked up by another vehicle and his whereabouts remain unknown at this time.”

Rogers is a convicted felon and is wanted in connection with a carjacking case that happened in Greeneville and now faces several charges including carjacking, evading arrest and reckless driving.

If you have any information about Rogers whereabouts you are asked to contact authorities at the numbers below.

Washington County Sheriff’s Office 423-788-1414

Greene County Sheriff’s Office 423-798-1800