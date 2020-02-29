Tenn. Vols defensive lineman arrested Saturday

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – According to an arrest report, the University of Tennessee football player Darel Middleton was arrested early Saturday and charged with misdemeanor domestic assault and public intoxication.

The document states that officers responded to a report that a male assaulted a female in an alley off of Cumberland Ave.

Officers found Middleton in a nearby apartment building. He reportedly had the smell of alcohol on his breath, bloodshot eyes and slurred speech.

The victim and a witness told police that Middleton assaulted another male, and when the victim tried to stop the assault, she was shoved to the ground by Middleton.

The witness then told police that he grabbed the victim and hugged her while apologizing to her. The witness then attempted to get him to let her go, which made Middleton angry.

She continues saying that he then, “… looked the victim in the eyes and shoved her to the ground again,” which caused her to scrape her knee on the pavement.

Middleton was taken into custody without incident.

University of Tennessee spokesperson saying they’re aware of the situation and are gathering information.