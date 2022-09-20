KINGSPORT, T.N. (WJHL) — An incident on Monday that prompted several Tennessee school lockdowns stemmed from a man’s false report that someone had shot him and fled the scene, police say.

Kingsport, Tennessee, authorities say when they arrived at 1:15 p.m. to the Cypress Street and Ash Street intersection, officers found two people — a man and another adult whose gender was undisclosed — with non-life-threatening injuries from a gunshot.

The duo allegedly lied to police, claiming a third individual had shot them and then ran with the gun to a nearby neighborhood. However, investigators determined that the man had “negligently shot himself in the hand” with the bullet passing through and hitting the other person.

“This lie led to multiple [completely unnecessary] school lockdowns and a significant waste of valuable time and law enforcement resources searching for a potentially ‘armed and dangerous’ suspect that did not exist,” a Kingsport Police Department spokesperson said.

Police recovered the gun, and charges are pending against the unidentified suspects. The investigation remains ongoing. This is a developing story; stay updated on-air and online at WJHL.com.