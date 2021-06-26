Texas authorities seize nearly $900,000 from South Carolina man after traffic stop

CHAMBERS COUNTY, TEXAS (WBTW) –Sheriff’s deputies in Chambers County, Texas, arrested a South Carolina man and seized nearly $900,000 after a traffic stop on Highway 10 in Anahuac, Texas.

Antwone, Smith, 35, Smith was charged with money laundering an amount greater than $300,000 and taken to the Chambers County Jail, according to information attributed to Sheriff Brian Hawthorne on the department’s Facebook page. Smith has prior convictions for narcotics convictions, the post said.

Deputies with the sheriff’s office criminal interdiction unit found the money after stopping Smith’s Ford F-250 for a traffic violation, the post said. After a K-9 unit from the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office gave an alert on the truck, deputies searched it and found two large black bags containing $888,050 that they believed came from drug sales, the post said.