ARLINGTON, Texas (WNCT) — The Texas Rangers on Tuesday announced the sale of two of its minor league affiliates, the Down East Wood Ducks and the Hickory Crawdads. The sale means the organization that operates as the Down East Wood Ducks will be leaving Kinston.

The Rangers announced the sale of both teams to Diamond Baseball Holdings, an organization that owns and operates several Minor League teams connected to Major League Baseball. The press release was first posted by Lenoir County Public Information Officer Bryan Hanks on his Facebook page.

The Post & Courier newspaper initially reported the Wood Ducks would move to Spartanburg, S.C. as early as 2025. They would move into a new 3,500-seat stadium to be built in the downtown area. It would include a 5,000-square-foot club room on 16 acres owned by The Johnson Group.

The newspaper also reports the team is moving to Spartanburg with the assistance of a group of public and private entities. That includes the city and county of Spartanburg, OneSpartanburg Inc., The Johnson Group, the state of South Carolina and Diamond Baseball Holdings.

The City of Spartanburg issued a press release Tuesday morning that confirmed the move with more details.

Kinston Mayor Don Hardy told WNCT’s Adrianna Hargrove the Rangers would move the physical team to Spartanburg for play in 2025. Kinston would keep the Down East Wood Ducks name and get a new team to play in Grainger Stadium, similar to what Greenville will be getting with a new Coastal Plain League team that will play at Guy Smith Stadium next season.

The Morehead City Marlins and Wilson Tobs also play in the Coastal Plain League. Those teams will begin play later this week.

The press release also states the move will be reviewed and approved by MLB Professional Development Leagues “and is expected to close promptly, subject to the satisfaction of other standard closing conditions.”

Down East has been an affiliate of the Rangers since 2017 and has played in the Carolina League after the team was purchased in August of 2016 and moved from the California League. Down East had a lease with the City of Kinston and Grainger Stadium through 2031.

Last Thursday, Hardy told WNCT’s Caitlin Richards “I don’t foresee them leaving at all” when asked about the future of the Wood Ducks.

“Down East Wood Ducks are amazing. We hope to keep them here forever,” Hardy said. “I don’t foresee them leaving at all, and I look forward to having them in our community for a long time. That’s where we are there.

“You may have heard a lot, but I can assure you that they love being here and we love having them here.”