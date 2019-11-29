Thanksgiving crash left 2 drivers and a dog dead on SC Highway 61

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office responded to a fatal crash off Highway 61 near Magnolia Plantation on Thursday.

The two-car collision happened just before 3:30 p.m. in the 4100 block of Highway 61.

CCSO’s Capt. Roger Antonio said a Jeep traveling southbound at a high rate of speed crossed the center line and struck, nearly head-on, a Chevrolet traveling in the northbound lane.

The drivers in both vehicles died at the scene. A dog who was in the Chevrolet also died as a result of the collision.

There were no other occupants.

Highway 61 was shut down in both directions for several hours are crews investigated the crash. It remains under investigation at this time.