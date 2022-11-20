JOHNS ISLAND, S.C. (WCBD) – The 15th annual Feeding of the Multitude event was held from 10:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday at Haut Gap Middle School on Johns Island.

Twenty-four separate church congregations came together as one to feed neighbors on the Johns and Wadmalaw Islands.

“We don’t want anyone on these islands to go hungry,” Feeding of the Multitude outreach coordinator Easter Laroche said, “so the purpose of it is just to ensure that the residents of Johns and Wadmalaw Islands are given a hot Thanksgiving meal.”

A hot Thanksgiving meal that residents like Lisa Pitts said she is extremely grateful for.

“Since I’m on a fixed income,” Pitts said, “I think it’s good that the community helps people in need have a thankful Thanksgiving.”

In the generous and giving spirit that embodies what Thanksgiving is all about, many who drove through the line came to pick up items for other families.

“It’s people that can’t get here to get a bag,” Marcia Brown said, “so I said let me just come down and get a bag. If it’s somebody that needs a turkey or need a thing, I hand it to them and say, ‘Here, Happy Thanksgiving.’”

“I know I got a gift card so I can take it to a family,” Doris Bright, pastor of Wesley United Methodist Church said, “and I have a bag of groceries to take to a family. Coming to see this is marvelous that we’re doing the work of Jesus Christ. To go to those who can’t come to us.”

With more than 1300 meals handed out Saturday, organizers said they are blessed to be able to help so many community members ahead of Thanksgiving.

“The smiles on their faces and the interaction and the fun,” lead organizer Claudia Boyce said. “Everybody is having fun today, and that’s what the Lord wants, he wants us to be joyful and we are joyful. So, it’s a great day.”

Volunteers said this year’s event is one of the biggest and most successful they have had in the past 15 years.