HORRY COUNTY S.C. (WBTW) — The ACLU of South Carolina has called the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade an assault on women’s rights.

In a statement released Friday, the ACLU of South Carolina said this decision will force countless people to remain pregnant against their will, resulting in the criminalization of essential health care throughout the country.

ACLU of South Carolina legal fellow and legislative advocate Josh Malkin said this ruling will have damaging impacts on people in the state.

“It’s a horrifying decision,” he said. “Overturning a decision that’s been in place for 50 years that will have really detrimental effects on the health of South Carolinians.”

ACLU of South Carolina said in a statement Friday: “Abortion is health care, and ultimately it will be the most vulnerable South Carolinians who will be harmed the most – people who live in rural areas, victims of sex trafficking and rape, young people, and people with low incomes. Forcing people to carry pregnancies to term at the risk of their own lives and against their will is dangerous and abortion should be accessible to all.”

Malkin said this decision infringes on the liberty a person has to decide what they do with their own body.

“I think we’ll just see horrifying health effects as people are forced to resort to less safe means of making decisions for their own bodies,” Malkin said.

Malkin said the group is hopeful state lawmakers will continue to respect the long-recognized right for a person to control their own bodies. He points to four Democrats in the state senate who have filed a bill protecting a woman’s right to an abortion.

He said the ACLU will continue fighting to keep abortion legal in the state.