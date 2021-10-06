The most-watched show in South Carolina, Georgia during Halloween

This image shows an installation for the Netflix series, “Stranger Things,” at Comic-Con in San Diego on Thursday, July 20, 2017. (AP Photo/Sandy Cohen)

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – What better way to get ready for Halloween than curling up on the couch with some candy to watch your favorite holiday episodes?

A recent USDISH analysis determined the top TV shows and episodes that America loves watching during the spooky season.

The DISH team found “The Simpsons” had 10 out of 15 Halloween episodes on the list, though “Friends” was the most googled show in most states.

For Georgia and South Carolina, however, residents tuned into “Stranger Things” the most. It was also the second most searched show in October, DISH reported.

courtesy of DISH

courtesy of DISH

As for the top Halloween episode of the Duffer brothers’ series, DISH determined it’s “Chapter One: MADMAX.”

It seems appropriate, as most of the filming locations were in the Peach State.

The fourth season of “Stranger Things” won’t be released until 2022, so fans will have to keep binge-watching the first three seasons on Netflix until then.

Check out the latest teaser trailer, titled “Creel House,” below: