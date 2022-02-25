COLUMBIA, S.C. (WBTW) — Senator Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) reacted Friday to President Joe Biden’s expected Supreme Court nominee, saying “the radical left has won President Biden over yet again.”

Graham took to Twitter Friday morning after news circulated that Biden would nominate federal appeals court Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson.

Graham said Biden had been swayed away from nominating South Carolina’s district court Judge Michelle Childs, who was earlier announced to be in the running.

“The attacks by the Left on Judge Childs from South Carolina apparently worked,” Graham said on Twitter. He later added, “I expect a respectful but interesting hearing in the Senate Judiciary Committee. The Harvard-Yale train to the Supreme Court continues to run unabated.”

If confirmed, Jackson will be the first Black woman to serve on the Supreme Court, the current court’s second Black justice and only the third Black justice ever.

Biden is filling the seat that will be vacated by Justice Stephen Breyer, 83, who is retiring at the end of the term this summer.

Graham voted to confirm Jackson to the D.C. Circuit Appeals Court back in June.