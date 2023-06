ASHEBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — The giraffe tower at the North Carolina Zoo grew this spring with the addition of a male baby.

You can help choose his name. Zookeepers picked out six names and you can vote for your favorite.

NC Zoo welcomes giraffe calf (Credit: Mary Wilson-Carrigan, North Carolina Zoo. ) NC Zoo welcomes giraffe calf (Credit: Mary Wilson-Carrigan, North Carolina Zoo. ) NC Zoo welcomes giraffe calf (Credit: Mary Wilson-Carrigan, North Carolina Zoo. )

The name will be announced on June 21, which happens to be World Giraffe Day.