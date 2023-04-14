CHARLESTON, S.C. (STACKER, WCBD) — Marked with a slew of commemoration events earlier this year, the Charleston Museum – known as America’s first museum – is celebrating its 250th anniversary in 2023.

It was founded by members of the Charleston Library Society on Jan. 12, 1773, and was first established to preview the state’s natural history. The museum has since evolved into the more cosmopolitan feel it has today while including objects and exhibits from around the world.

South Carolina is known for its deep history, with Charleston at the center, brimming with stops that tell its storied past. Such will be the case when the highly anticipated International African American Museum opens in Charleston this summer.

From the Lowcountry to the Midlands and Pee Dee, you’ll find a variety of museums that are only a drive away. Some even feature shocking moments from around the world — if you can believe it.

Stacker compiled a list of the highest-rated museums in South Carolina on Tripadvisor. Tripadvisor rankings factor in the average rating and number of reviews. Keep reading to see what museums are in your own home state.

#30. EdVenture Children’s Museum

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (401 reviews)

– Address: 211 Gervais St, Columbia, SC 29201-3067

#29. South Carolina Confederate Relic Room and Military Museum

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (127 reviews)

– Address: 301 Gervais St, Columbia, SC 29201-3041

#28. Kaminski House Museum

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (149 reviews)

– Address: 1003 Front St, Georgetown, SC 29440-3521

#27. Confederate Museum

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (356 reviews)

– Address: 188 Meeting St Upstairs at the corner of Market and Meeting, Charleston, SC 29401-3155

#26. Ripley’s Believe It or Not!

– Rating: 3.5 / 5 (1,101 reviews)

– Address: 901 N Ocean Blvd, Myrtle Beach, SC 29577-3750

#25. The Children’s Museum of the Upstate

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (369 reviews)

– Address: 300 College St, Greenville, SC 29601-2015

#24. Parris Island Museum

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (208 reviews)

– Address: 111 Panama St, Parris Island, SC 29905

#23. Gibbes Museum of Art

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (150 reviews)

– Address: 135 Meeting St, Charleston, SC 29401-2217

#22. North Charleston and American LaFrance Fire Museum and Educational Center

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (214 reviews)

– Address: 4975 Centre Pointe Dr, North Charleston, SC 29418-6991

#21. Robert Lange Studios

– Rating: 5.0 / 5 (132 reviews)

– Address: 2 Queen St, Charleston, SC 29401-2111

#20. Columbia Museum of Art

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (283 reviews)

– Address: 1515 Main St, Columbia, SC 29201-2807

#19. Franklin G. Burroughs – Simeon B. Chapin Art Museum

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (334 reviews)

– Address: 3100 S Ocean Blvd, Myrtle Beach, SC 29577-4858

#18. Wheels of Yesteryear

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (337 reviews)

– Address: 413 Hospitality Ln, Myrtle Beach, SC 29579-9411

#17. Myrtle Beach Pinball Museum

– Rating: 5.0 / 5 (243 reviews)

– Address: 607 27th Ave N, Myrtle Beach, SC 29577-3161

#16. Heyward-Washington House

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (420 reviews)

– Address: 87 Church St, Charleston, SC 29401-2503

#15. South Carolina State Museum

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (643 reviews)

– Address: 301 Gervais St, Columbia, SC 29201-3041

#14. Harbour Town Lighthouse and Museum

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (1,701 reviews)

– Address: 149 Lighthouse Rd, Hilton Head, SC 29928-7207

#13. BMW Zentrum

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (410 reviews)

– Address: not available

#12. Edmondston-Alston House

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (978 reviews)

– Address: 21 E Battery St, Charleston, SC 29401-2740

#11. Pat Conroy Literary Center

– Rating: 5.0 / 5 (379 reviews)

– Address: 601 Bladen St, Beaufort, SC 29902

#10. Old Slave Mart Museum

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (1,539 reviews)

– Address: 6 Chalmers St, Charleston, SC 29401-3005

#9. H.L. Hunley Submarine

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (867 reviews)

– Address: 1250 Supply St Bldg 255, North Charleston, SC 29405-2219

#8. Hollywood Wax Museum

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (1,301 reviews)

– Address: 1808 21st Ave N Unit A, Myrtle Beach, SC 29577-7472

#7. The Charleston Museum

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (1,089 reviews)

– Address: 360 Meeting St, Charleston, SC 29403-6297

#6. Coastal Discovery Museum

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (1,217 reviews)

– Address: 70 Honey Horn Drive North End, Hilton Head, SC 29926

#5. Old Exchange & Provost Dungeon

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (1,482 reviews)

– Address: 122 E Bay St, Charleston, SC 29401-2103

#4. Nathaniel Russell House

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (2,041 reviews)

– Address: 51 Meeting St, Charleston, SC 29401-2536

#3. Brookgreen Gardens

– Rating: 5.0 / 5 (4,008 reviews)

– Address: 1931 Brookgreen Dr, Murrells Inlet, SC 29576-5072

#2. Patriots Point Naval & Maritime Museum

– Rating: 5.0 / 5 (4,610 reviews)

– Address: 40 Patriots Point Rd, Mount Pleasant, SC 29464-4377

#1. Fort Sumter National Monument

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (5,843 reviews)

– Address: not available

