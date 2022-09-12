RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Thieves broke into a Raleigh auto dealership early Sunday morning and stole seven cars, officials said.

The thieves broke into Raleigh Auto Brothers at 2216 Trawick Road and took the keys to several cars, Raleigh police said. Police initially said five cars had been stolen, but the dealership later said two more had been taken.

The theft was discovered at about 9:30 a.m. Sunday. After reviewing surveillance video, which shows the incident happening at 1:43 a.m., Mo Youssel, a co-owner of the business, said at least five people wearing masks kicked in the back door and stole the keys to every vehicle on the lot.

The suspects also broke into a safe and took cash and several documents, including titles to the cars. Among the cars stolen were a Jeep Cherokee, a Hyundai Sonata, and two Nissan Sentras, Youssel said.

The owners said at least four cars were found on Sunday after being crashed. The owners said they’re not sure if the business can recover after the incident.

The incident is under investigation, according to police.