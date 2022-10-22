CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — It’s not every day that a church boards up its windows to keep people out.

The pastor at Iglesia Pentecostal Ebenezer doesn’t want what happened Thursday night to ever happen again.

“I’m at work on my lunch break, and my wife calls me, and I’m like, ‘Hey honey!’ I’m thinking, everything’s wonderful, and she’s like, ‘babe, they broke into the church,'” said Reverend Othoniel Valentin Jr. “The first thing that comes to your mind is, ‘man, why?'”

His wife told Queen City News, “This is where they came in one of the rooms, and they stole some clothes we were going to give away, some sweaters and stuff.”

The crook(s) smashed a window and took a ladder, projector, food and bass amplifier.

“I feel violated, you know? This is a place of worship, a place where we try to do good,” Valentin said.

The small church typically holds service on Fridays, but this week’s service was put on hold with the place in disarray.

While things can be replaced, that might be a bit harder to do for the small congregation.

“You have to be in a really sad place to come into the house of the Lord and take stuff,” one person said.

Despite all they are dealing with, they are leaning on their faith right now and are thankful that their faith is something someone can’t take away.

“We’re hurt. We’re kind of kicked back right now, but they must be in a worse situation, and they need help even more,” Valentin said. “We don’t know who they are, but we will be praying for you.”

The church didn’t have security cameras, but it’s now something they are looking into, following this theft.