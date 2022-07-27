GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — The Rice family loves the world of dirt bike racing.

It’s a sport they do together as a way to bond.

Now they’re devastated after someone stole five bikes the Rices said they had worked hard to get ready for competitions.

“We get them set up for exactly what we want to do with them,” Jimmy Rice said, talking about the modifications he had done on the bikes as recently as Monday.

Between the time he left the garage Monday and checked on them Tuesday morning, the five bikes were gone from the Guilford County home.

“They cut my fence behind the shop,” Rice said. “I definitely think these guys knew what they were doing. I don’t think it was their first time”

More than $40,000 in bikes and upgraded equipment is gone, but the money isn’t what hurts. The thieves took something from his family when they took the bikes.

“It’s something that is part of our day-to-day life, we enjoy it and we practice a lot and we ride for fun,” he said.

His kids, Holton and Dane, are angry that this happened during race season.

“I kinda miss riding my dirt bike because I like going fast,” Holton Rice said.

The thefts left them “in a jam,” Jimmy Rice said.

“We’ve got to come up with something to replace them pretty quick and try to outfit them as quickly as possible to what we had,” he said.

The bikes shouldn’t be hard to spot if the number plates aren’t taken off of them, because three of them had the riders’ names on them.

Guilford County Sheriff’s Office said it doesn’t have any leads on the case yet. Four of the bikes are Yamaha YZs, the fifth bike is a KTM Electric bike.