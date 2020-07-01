CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – A juvenile is dead following a double-shooting Tuesday afternoon in north Charlotte, according to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police.

The deadly shooting occurred outside of an arcade Tuesday, June 30 at a strip mall located in the 3100 block of Beatties Ford Road. Multiple CMPD officers were at the scene.

Police have identified the young victim as 14-year-old Terreon Izavier Geter.

Just arrived to 3100 block of Beatties Ford Rd. Multiple CMPD officers on the scene in front of a shopping center where there are at least 12 evidence markers in front of the Busy Arcade. Waiting to hear from police. @FOX46News pic.twitter.com/AEjPfpmGpq — 𝗕𝗿𝗶𝗮𝗻 𝗖𝗵𝗿𝗶𝘀𝘁𝗶𝗮𝗻𝘀𝗲𝗻 (@BrianFox46) June 30, 2020

It is unclear if there is a suspect at this time and officials said Geter died after being transported to Atrium-Main for treatment.

A total of two people were shot and CMPD said the victim who died is a juvenile. The other victim got into a vehicle with someone else and started driving towards the hospital but decided to stop midway and pull over and call 9-1-1 at West Trade Street, police said.

CMPD has expanded the crime scene to the entire parking lot. The mobile crime scene investigation vehicle has arrived. pic.twitter.com/EKdm9OufsP — 𝗕𝗿𝗶𝗮𝗻 𝗖𝗵𝗿𝗶𝘀𝘁𝗶𝗮𝗻𝘀𝗲𝗻 (@BrianFox46) June 30, 2020

This is the third deadly shooting in less than 24 hours in Charlotte. A man was killed Monday around 5:30 p.m. in a shooting on Tuckaseegee Road, and a deadly shooting occurred late Monday night on Trinity Road in north Charlotte.

This is the second deadly shooting this month on Beatties Ford Road. Four people were killed during an unofficial Juneteenth event on June 21.

CMPD said 181 rounds of ammunition were fired by several shooters during that incident. Three were killed by gunfire, one victim died after being run over by a fleeing vehicle.

This investigation remains open and ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call 704-334-1600.