Third suspect wanted in killing of 3-year-old North Carolina boy turns himself in to police

CHARLOTTE, NC (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – The third suspect wanted for the fatal shooting of a three-year-old boy in northwest Charlotte is in custody, CMPD and the Mecklenburg Sheriff confirmed on Saturday.

Detectives were searching for 21-year-old Kaleb Lawrence, wanted for his involvement in the murder of three-year-old Asiah Figueroa, who was shot and killed at a home in northwest Charlotte last week. Lawrence turned himself into the Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s Office on Saturday.

Figueroa was shot and killed after nearly 150 rounds were fired toward his family’s home on Richard Rozzelle Drive. Police said the boy’s 4-year-old sister was also shot.

Lawrence is the third 21-year-old facing charges in connection to the child’s death. Jacob Lanier is charged with murder and eight counts of attempted murder stemming from the shooting last Tuesday. Qua’Tonio Stephens is charged with accessory after the fact.

“We have continued working through the night and through these days leveraging the combined resources of CMPD,” said CMPD Lieutenant Jeffrey Brown.

Lawrence faces multiple charges including first-degree murder.