‘This does not appear to be a random act of violence’: Columbus Co. deputies investigate homicide

RIEGELWOOD, NC (WBTW) – Columbus County deputies are investigating a homicide.

Around 10:14 a.m. Monday, deputies with the Columbus County Sheriff’s Office and crews from Acme-Delco-Riegelwood Fire and Rescue responded to the 200 block of Bowen Blanks Drive for “an apparent cardiac arrest,” a press release from the CCSO said. Upon arriving, Kris Andrey Bryant, 49, was found “deceased from an apparent gunshot wound.”

Deputies secured the scene and began an investigation, according to the release. Investigators also responded “to interview witnesses and to conduct an extensive crime scene investigation.”

“This does not appear to be a random act of violence but an isolated incident that unfortunately resulted in the loss of a life,” the release also said. An investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the CCSO Criminal Investigations Division at 910-640-6627.

LATEST NEWS: