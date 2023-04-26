CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WSAV) — More than 5,000 customers lost power on and around Tybee Island late Tuesday night.

Tybee Mayor Shirley Sessions says a large tree fell on a power line and broke a transmission pole on Johnny Mercer Boulevard.

The outage impacted the entire Tybee Island and parts of Wilmington and Talahi Islands.

This morning, the roadway near Johnny Mercer Boulevard between Walthour and Highway 80 was blocked until 9 a.m. Officials said the traffic light near the Bull River Bridge also lost function temporarily.

According to Georgia Power, power was mostly restored at about 7 a.m. Wednesday morning with some areas still experiencing intermittent issues.

The Chatham County Health Department is also offering tips to residents and restaurant owners on Tybee, Wilmington, and Talahi Islands following the outage.

The Department said to discard any refrigerated, perishable food if you experienced a power outage of more than 4 hours and if any food has an unusual odor, color, or

texture.

To view an outage map, click here.