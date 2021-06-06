Threat to ‘shoot up’ North Carolina school received after student denied diploma for wearing Mexican flag over gown

ASHEBORO, N.C. (WGHP) – The Asheboro City Schools community was threatened online after a graduating senior was denied his diploma last week, according to an Asheboro Police Department incident report.

On Friday, Superintendent of Asheboro City Schools Dr. Aaron Woody, reported that an employee received a threat against the school system in an email.

The incident report states that at 3:28 p.m., the employee opened an email with a subject line that read: “I’m gonna shoot up this school if you don’t give that young man his diploma.”

Assistant Chief Robbie Brown with the APD says 10 total threats have been received through email with some additional threats being made on Facebook and Instagram as well.

The suspect is unknown at this time.

According to witness video, Ever Lopez was wearing a Mexican flag over his gown when he walked across the stage on Thursday and received his diploma holder. But when he went to retrieve his actual diploma, he was refused and allegedly told he had to apologize.

Many viewers have reached out to tell FOX8 about this situation, saying that other students also had similarly decorated their regalia and were not punished.

Lopez told FOX8 he was in possession of his flag throughout the graduation. He did not put it on until he began to walk the stage, and was only confronted when he reached his principal.

“She was like, ‘You cannot be wearing that,’ and I was like — I was in shock,” Lopez said. “I was like, ‘What?’ And she was like, ‘You can’t be wearing that flag, it’s a distraction.’ I was like, ‘There’s no way you’re telling me this now.’”

Asheboro City Schools states that wearing a flag of any kind was against the stated dress code for the graduation ceremony.

The graduate’s diploma has been available for pick up since Friday. An apology has never been requested, expected or required, according to AHS Public Information Officer Leigh Anna Marbert.

You can read the full statement released by Asheboro City Schools below:

First and foremost, we strongly support our students’ expressions of their heritage in the appropriate time and place. Our graduation dress code is clearly shared with students ahead of time, and the wearing of a flag of any kind is a violation of the dress code. In the past two years we have allowed students to decorate their mortar boards as a nod to their individuality and creativity. We are very clear with students that this was the ONLY acceptable deviation from the standard cap and gown regalia. Unfortunately, we will now be reevaluating that decision for future senior classes in light of the situation that occurred last night.



We continue working to resolve this issue with the student and his family so that he will receive his diploma from Asheboro High School. He has worked very hard and we commend him on this great achievement. We are confident in his abilities and we know he has a bright future ahead of him.



The accusations being made about our school and district are disheartening. We work with each student daily to ensure they receive rigorous instruction, equitable opportunity, and compassionate care in a safe and inviting learning environment. Across our school and district, we are passionate about seeing all students succeed.

Leigh Anna Marbert, the public information officer for Asheboro City Schools, released a second statement on Friday afternoon, saying the “incident at AHS last night has been misrepresented across a number of social media platforms.”

That new statement can read below: