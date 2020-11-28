Three arrested for vandalizing downtown Charleston church

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Charleston Police officers arrested three people for vandalizing a downtown Charleston church.

On Friday, November 27 at around 3:30 am, an officer noticed the three suspects take off running behind Greater Refuge Temple Church on Huger Street with backpacks in their possession.

A pursuit began with one suspect surrendering and being detained on the west side of the church.

Officers later found the other two suspects on Huger Street.

They later found two graffiti “tags” with one spelling “Spicy” with small letters of “KOC”.

Nathan McElwain, Jesse Earle, and Sarah Sleeman were arrested for Malicious Injury to Place of Worship.

During questioning, Sleeman said she was the only one that took part in the graffiti and that both “tags” were done by her.

All three were booked into the Al Cannon Detention Center and are awaiting a bond hearing.